Improvement plans moving forward in downtown Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Plans are underway to improve the historic downtown area in Texarkana, Arkansas.
The city's goal is to preserve history, while modernizing some of the downtown amenities.
City leaders say their overall goal is to draw in more visitors and economic growth to Front Street Festival Plaza.
Since creating the borders of an entertainment district in 2019, there's been several concerts, events, and festivals downtown.
The city is hoping to accommodate the new growth with even more upgrades.
Some of the improvements include adding two sets of public restrooms.
Construction is set to begin in March.
Plans are also underway now to make the outdoor music stage more user-friendly for entertainment groups.
"It's going to be a big boon to downtown. It's going to change the way downtown looks certainly. There will be an entrance and lighting that will lead into the Front Street stage," said Mayor Allen Brown, City of Texarkana, Arkansas.
"I think bringing people back to downtown is really important in a community, and having an area for both sides of the line to involve folks in the community," said Jay Ellington, Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager.
The stage work is expected to be completed by this spring.
The estimated cost of the improvement project is $950,000.
The city has also requested funding from the A&P Commission to help with some of the upgrades.
The city also is making plans to add benches and more parking, as well as, improve the landscaping and lighting around Front Street Festival Plaza.