Increase exercise in the New Year without injury

TEXARKANA, Texas - With the new year comes resolutions, including getting back in shape.
Exercise can lead to better health, control your weight and improve your mood, but Dr. Ermias Abebe with the Collom and Carney Clinic in Texarkana said also can lead to injury.
"The biggest mistake is to try and start at the level you thought you were before," said Dr. Abebe.
Usually between January and March, Abebe said more patients come into his office with stress fractures to their lower extremities.
He said these injuries can be avoided by having realistic expectations, starting slow, and listening to your body.
"If you try to set yourself up to win the battle the first day and be back in shape, it's not sustainable, and it won't work," said Abebe.
He said nutrition is also key.
It's important to give your body the right fuel, stay hydrated with plenty of water, and cut back on sodas and juices.
"Try to consume fruit, instead of drink it. If your going to eat things that are higher in carbs, do it before 2 o'clock. Then, at night-time more proteins and vegetables," Abebe said.
He encourages stretching before easing into any workout.
Also, watch for warning signs of problems.
While you can expect some soreness with a new workout, pay attention to aches and pains that stick around.
Common injuries are muscle strains, injuries to ligaments, tendinitis and rotator cuff tears.
"It doesn't take a lot of force to hurt yourself and to get a fracture in your lower extremity. If you drop weights on it, that should certainly alarm you. Particularly if you can't put weight on it, go be seen and get an x-ray," said Abebe.
Getting started on the right foot includes, wearing the right shoes and learning proper exercise techniques.
Abebe said with patience, it's possible to reach all your health goals.
"Every result is worth it. The biggest mistake we make is thinking we need to make all the changes today, so then we make none. Exercise is always good, as long as it's not hurting you," explained Abebe.
Collom and Carney Clinic will be hosting an educational symposium called, Advancements in Orthopedic Care.
The free symposium starts at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Texarkana Convention Center.
Topics include: Modern techniques in joint replacement, foot and ankle, and sports injury treatment.
For more information and to RSVP, call 903-614-3500.