Industrial pipe manufacturer purchases building at TexAmericas Center

HOOKS, Texas - A major pipe manufacturer is expanding their business in the Texarkana region, and planning to add more jobs to the local economy.
Within the next six months, Maverick Pipe plans to hire up to 40 people and possibly add another 40 more by the end of the year.
The Maverick Pipe company has been a tenant of the TexAmericas Center since last year.
TexAmericas is located in Hooks, Texas and is one of the largest industrial parks in the United States.
Maverick Pipe recently invested about $20 million towards the expansion of their facility with purchase of a 150,000 square foot spec building.
The New Hampshire-based company specializes in the production of conduits, fittings, tubing, and accessories.
"They'll be really good paying jobs, manufacturing type jobs. Those are the types of jobs we try to recruit at TexAmericas Center. We're not interested in recruiting jobs that are minimum wage or low wage jobs. We're recruiting jobs where families have disposable income," said Scott Norton, TexAmericas Center CEO.
Right now, the company is renting and storing pipe in the building, but their long-term plans are to manufacture pipe inside the building and grow the work force in the region.
Maverick Pipe's decision to expand in Texas is the fifth major announcement in the last year for TexAmericas Center.
Last year, 11 new businesses relocated to the TexAmericas Center and their tenants added more than 200 new jobs to the region.