Innocent bystander shot in Texarkana while caught between dispute

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police say a bystander was shot by a stray bullet Friday evening during a gun fight between two men in a shopping center parking lot.
It happened just after 6:00 p.m. at the Oaklawn Village Shopping Center.
Police say a 33-year old man and his wife were getting ice at the self-serve ice machine, when the husband was struck once in the chest by a bullet.
Investigators believe the bullet came from apparent gun fight between two men about 50 yards away in the parking lot.
The victim was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses told police the shooters fled the scene in two vehicles, one of which was described as a white Ford or Mercury 4-door car.
The vehicles were last seen heading south from the parking lot toward W. 15th Street.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have any information is asked to call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.