TEXARKANA, Ark. - It's been one week since a new director took over the Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark.
Kayla Tucker is now the animal services interim director.
Tucker said her whole life has been about animals and she's excited about this new opportunity to lead the local animal shelter.
"Right now, my main focus is on the staff and the conditions of the shelter," Tucker said.
Tucker has already been working on reorganizing the shelter, improving communication and revamping their social media presence.
She is not new to the Animal Care and Adoption Center.
She's been volunteering for several years.
Tucker's work experiences includes all phases of animal care, from management and record-keeping to actual care, including grooming.
She's also worked extensively with rescue groups and wildlife organizations.
The city has plans to build a brand new animal adoption center in the next couple of years.
Tucker has reviewed the blueprints, but says she's not waiting to make the local shelter a welcome, friendly and clean place to visit.
"We do not want to have to bring dogs in here. Right now, if they (Animal Control officers) see a dog running loose in the neighborhood. They're knocking on doors, do you recognize this dog? We're trying to find the owner because we don't want to have to bring them here," said Tucker.
Over the weekend, Tucker said they took all new photos of the animals up for adoption, and will soon be placing them on social media.
Anyone who would like to volunteer and donate to the Animal Care and Adoption Center, should drop by their office at 203 Harrison Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.