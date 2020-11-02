Investigations continue over jail deaths in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - The family of a woman who died after being held at the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana last year filed a lawsuit against the company running the facility.
Attorney's for the family of Holly Barlow-Austin say she's just the latest victim in a string of lawsuits that claim the jail has a shocking disregard for the medical care of inmates.
In April 2019, Barlow-Austin was booked into the Bi-State Jail for a misdemeanor probation violation.
Her family's attorney, David Carter, says she had a number of health conditions including being HIV positive.
Barlow-Austin was in custody for two months.
"She didn't get the medications even though they were made available to the jail," explained Carter.
The Bi-State Jail and Bowie County Annex are operated by LaSalle Corrections.
The lawsuit claims LaSalle failed to monitor and treat Barlow-Austin's life-threatening medical needs.
Over the course of several weeks, Carter says Barlow-Austin's condition deteriorated to where she couldn't walk or speak clearly.
He says she had blinding headaches, and eventually developed meningitis.
"The final two days she was in her cell visible to all the staff, unable to see, unable to find her food and water, and unable to rise to her feet," said Carter.
Carter says the 46-year old woman is one of at least four people since 2015 who were arrested, booked into the Bi-state Jail on minor misdemeanor charges, but died to a lack of or inadequate care.
"People in this jail with medical conditions are treated worse than animals in our shelters. It's completely unacceptable. This particular company has no business running the jail with this track record," said Carter.
Carter also represented the family of Morgan Angerbauer, who died in the Bi-State Jail on July 1, 2016, just a few days short of her 21st birthday.
Jennifer Houser says the jail claimed that her daughter refused an insulin shot for her diabetes.
"I knew right then that they were lying. I tried to call up there and no one would talk to us," explained Houser.
Angerbauer died from complications of her diabetes.
Early this month, a settlement was reached in a wrongful death suit.
Houser says no other inmates should suffer from a lack of medical treatment.
"I keep in touch with all of the mothers. I keep in touch with Michael Sabbie's wife," said Houser.
Barlow-Austin's death came just two months after LaSalle reached an undisclosed settlement with the family of Michael Sabbie.
He died at the Bi-State Jail in 2015.
That lawsuit claimed LaSalle employees deprived Sabbie of medications and treatment for his heart disease, diabetes and other medical conditions.
Houser says video clips of her daughter, Sabbie and now Barlow-Austin are inexcusable.
"Just like Morgan, I wish I could have jumped through that screen, scooped her up and taken her to Wadley to get her some help. She suffered quite a bit longer than what Morgan did," said Houser.
Bowie County renewed their contract with LaSalle Corrections in February.
The company increased the number of medical staff and installed a computerized system to track welfare checks on inmates.
Meanwhile, Carter believes there shouldn't be a place for privatized for-profit jails in Bowie County.
"This jail is simply not honoring the constitution and providing basic medical care to folks who need it," said Carter.
LaSalle Corrections also operates jails in Arizona, Georgia, and Louisiana.
The company and Bowie County officials did not respond to our requests for comment.
Meanwhile, Houser has been speaking with Texas lawmakers about the need for jail reform.
A new law that closes the loophole of jailers working without a license went into effect in April.