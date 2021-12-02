TEXARKANA, Texas - Police are still actively investigating a shooting at a Halloween party in Texarkana, Texas, that left one man dead and nine others with gunshot wounds.
There were more than 200 people inside the event center on Texas Boulevard when the shooting took place on the night before Halloween.
Investigators say one of the biggest challenges in the case is trying to identify all the people who were there.
Police believe Kolbe Hemphill and Demetrius Washington may be able to provide them with some critical information.
"This is not something we normally do in terms of trying to locate witnesses in crimes, but given the severity of this and what happened. We're doing everything that we can to try and figure out what happened," said Shawn Vaughn, spokesperson for the Texarkana, Texas Police Department.
If you know either Hemphill or Washington, or have any information on the case, you're urged to contact the Texarkana, Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116.