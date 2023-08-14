TEXARKANA, Texas - Most students at Texarkana, Texas ISD will go back to school later this week, but two campuses are starting classes Monday.
Waggoner Creek and Wake Village elementary schools were awarded grant funds that require some additional days to the school year. It helps students not only academically, but it includes team building and enrichment activities.
This is the second year Wake Village received the Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports or T-CLAS grant.
There are about 7,000 students enrolled in Texarkana, Texas ISD. Voters approved a $189 million bond last November.
Starting this school year, construction will begin on two elementary schools, safety upgrades, new school buses, facility renovations, and additions at Wake Village Elementary School, and a new CTE building at Texas High School.
"A lot of the construction projects are to meet the needs of our current students, also in preparation for the growth of this area moving forward, increased enrollment and the Texarkana community that is growing at a fast pace," Todd Marshall/TISD Chief Communications Officer said.
All other TISD campuses head back to school on Wednesday.