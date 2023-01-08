January is human trafficking awareness month

TEXARKANA, Texas - January is recognized as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Each year, agencies across the country use this month to increase awareness about human trafficking and educate the public on how to identify and prevent this crime from continuing in their communities.
Human trafficking is a billion dollar industry, and it's a local issue not just a global problem.
One misconception is that human trafficking is only done through kidnappings or abductions, but Texarkana, Texas Police Spokesperson Shawn Vaughn says you can be trafficked by an intimate partner, a parent or anybody.
Vaughn says the most common types of human trafficking that they investigate are sex trafficking and forced labor.
He says trafficked victims are also often lured into the lifestyle through the internet or social media.
Some of the signs to look for are new gifts, elaborate things, hanging out with a different set of friends, alcohol or drug abuse, truancy, a decline in health, and not being able to come and go as you please.
"These traffickers will take advantage of the situation. They will exploit the vulnerabilities that this person has. Alot of times, we think of it as being women, but it can be male or female," said Vaughn.
The National Human Trafficking Hotline reports in Texas in 2021 their hotline received more than 3,500 reports of human trafficking.
Anyone who sees something suspicious should report it.
To report a tip with an anti-trafficking service in your area or to request information, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center.