JLK Foundation hosts golf tournament to benefit at-risk youth programs

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana family is hoping to stop senseless violence in the community by raising funds to support two local at-risk youth programs.
The goal of the Just Love and Kindness Foundation is to steer kids in the right direction by investing in programs that help young people make good choices.
The non-profit is hosting a golf tournament on Sept. 18 at the Texarkana Golf Ranch.
It will benefit at-risk youth programs in Arkansas and Texas.
Last year, proceeds from the golf tournament benefited the Texarkana, Arkansas Police PRIDE Academy.
The program mentors students in the Texarkana, Arkansas School District.
The Texarkana, Texas Police Department is getting ready to launch a new community youth program called "Heroes and Pros."
Co-founder Robert Klein says their fundraiser will now benefit both programs.
"Having both sides is a bigger benefit than we can imagine," Klein said. "We've been praying for it to come about, get these rolling and then spread out to smaller communities with their police department to see if they can get some programs going in their neighborhoods as well."
Klein said both programs are set up differently, but they have a similar goal which is to provide leadership to young people and build strong relationships between students and police officers.
The JLK Foundation was started two years ago in memory of Robert and Laura Klein's youngest son, Jarrod.
The couple's son was murdered in 2017.
The family's foundation was started to end violence and save other families from the grief they've endured.
For more information on how to donate or participate in the golf tournament, go to justloveandkindness.org.