TEXARKANA, Texas - If you're a veteran in need of a job, there's an event in Texarkana on Thursday that you don't want to miss.
Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas is hosting a Hiring Red, White and You! Job Fair at the Texarkana Convention Center on Cowhorn Creek Road.
The first hour of the event from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. is for veterans and spouses only. Then the public is welcome to attend from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The statewide initiative is a joint effort of the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texas Workforce Commission, and Workforce Solutions.