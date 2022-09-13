TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County citizen reported on Monday having received a call from a Deputy David Biggar.
The purported deputy informed the citizen that she had not shown up for jury duty and she had accrued two citations for failure to appear for jury duty, and rather than having the citations served, she would be receiving a Zoom call with Judge Howell and pay $1,000 per citation, according to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office.
The receiver of this call was suspicious and called officials to confirm.
Ironically, the Bowie County Sheriff's Office does have an employee named David Biggar, who is the captain of the Criminal Investigation Division. He has not, however, called anyone regarding a citation for missing jury duty.
Bowie County Judge Howell is, in fact, a judge for the county, but his office does not collect payments or fines for missed jury duty.
The phone call of the scammer came from phone number 903-689-2243, which could be misleading.
The Bowie County Sheriff's Office will never request payment over a phone or Zoom call.
This should be a red flag for anyone answering this type of call that this is probably a scam, officials said.
According to UScourts.gov, this jury scam is targeting various parts of the U.S. where recipients are being pressured to provide confidential information which could lead to identity theft as well as threatening fines and jail time if they do not comply.
“Federal courts do not require anyone to provide any sensitive information in a telephone call or email. Most contact between a federal court and a prospective juror will be through the U.S. mail, and any phone contact by real court officials will not include requests for Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, or any other sensitive information,” according to UScourts.gov.
If this happens, immediately hang up and call the Bowie County Sheriff's Office at 903-798-3149 or 903-628-6815 or your local law enforcement in your area.