TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana woman is set to stand trial for murder next week.
Investigators say at first, Tonya Barnett said she was defending herself, when she shot Cecil Ellis Junior in 2018.
The defendant has since changed her story.
The fatal shooting happened in May 2018 in the Liberty Eylau community.
Authorities say Barnett changed her story during the investigation from self-defense after an assault to an accidental shooting.
An autopsy revealed Ellis had been shot in the back of the head.
Ellis' mother, Trina, has set up a memorial at her home as a reminder of how much her son is loved and missed.
Right now, Barnett is free on bond.
Ellis believes the trial will be hard on the family, but they're hoping for the best.
"That's what I'm looking for justice. She's been out a year and a half almost. She's had her life and it's time for us to have justice, "explained Trina Ellis, CJ's mother.
"You're not at peace because this is someone who took an innocent life and justice hadn't been served," said Stephany Ellis, CJ's sister.
In June 2018, Barnett was charged with manslaughter.
Several months later, a grand jury indicted her for the more serious charge of murder.
The trial is expected to start next week at the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston.
If convicted, Barnett faces five years to life in prison.