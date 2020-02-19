5K Run in downtown Atlanta to benefit law enforcement

ATLANTA, Texas - An East Texas teen is hosting a Protect the Thin Blue Line 5-K Benefit Run on Saturday to purchase "Stop the Bleed" kits for area law enforcement officers.
If it were not for a trauma kit, Garon Dupree, 17, says he wouldn't be here.
20 years ago, Dupree says one of those kits saved his dad's life.
Dupree is hoping to pack the streets in downtown Atlanta on Saturday for a great cause.
He says all of the proceeds will go towards purchasing trauma kits for law enforcement.
"I want to give them the kits, so not only the community is protected, but if a police officer is wounded in the line of duty they are able to save their life like my dad's was," said Dupree.
Dupree's father, Bobby, is a retired Bowie County Sheriff's Deputy.
In 2000, he was shot three times during a traffic stop.
Dupree was wounded at point blank range, and left to die on the side of a county road.
Garon Dupree says thankfully his dad had a homemade trauma kit in his patrol unit.
"My dad saved his own life with a trauma kit that he had to buy and administer himself. If he hadn't of had that, he would have died and I wouldn't have been born," said Dupree.
Dupree would like to equip all patrol units in the Atlanta Police Department with trauma kits, and eventually all law enforcement vehicles in Cass County.
His goal is to raise $2,000.
Dupree will graduate this year.
He's planning to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice.
This fundraiser is part of his Eagle Scout project.
He says the whole community can benefit from officers having these trauma kits in their patrol units.
"Protect the Thin Blue Line" Benefit 5K run is Saturday at 4 p.m. in downtown Atlanta.
Registration is $30.