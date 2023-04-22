Knife festival draws big crowd to Historic Washington State Park

WASHINGTON, Ark. - A festival in Southwest Arkansas is helping to celebrate, preserve and promote the art of bladesmithing.
The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana partnered with the City of Washington to host the 2nd Annual James Black's Bowie Heritage Festival.
Thousands of people gathered over the two-day event to celebrate Bladesmith James Black.
Historic Washington is the birthplace of the iconic "Bowie" knife.
Black crafted the knife for James Bowie nearly two centuries ago.
"I really can't believe it's taken us this long to celebrate James Black who developed the Bowie knife," said Paul Henley, Washington, Arkansas Mayor.
Henley says there were about 27 bladesmiths from 8 different states represented in the knife show.
They were on hand to sell and showcase their knives, as well as, tell the stories behind each blade.
Henley says the event not only helps preserve the history of bladesmithing, but it's also a big boost to the local economy.
"We just recently passed the tourism tax in our town. This is going to be a real money maker for us from a tourism standpoint with all these folks in town," said Henley.
Special guests at the festival included bladesmiths from the History Channel's "Forged in Fire" series.
The event also included music, heritage crafts, and food vendors.
Henley hopes the festival will help expose more young people to the art of bladesmithing.
"We made some woodened Bowie knives that we're giving out to all the kids. You'll see some of the kids walking around with them. They all have one. We're proud of our Bowie knife," said Henley.
The festival wrapped up with a James Black Arkansas State Cutting Competition Championship.
Each of the 12 contestants competed in events such as, wood cutting and tennis ball slicing.
The Bowie knife was designated as the state's official knife in 2020.
The world-famous "Bowie Number 1," which is normally on display at the Historic Arkansas Museum.