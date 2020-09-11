Ladies in Leather rally in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - More than 500 women motorcyclists will be rumbling through the streets of Texarkana this weekend.
The city is hosting the largest all-female motorcycle parade in the country at the Texarkana Convention Center.
The Ladies in Leather Motorcycle Parade and Rally was created five years ago to focus on female motorcycle riders.
Nearly 40 different states are represented in the event.
Ladies in Leather Founder Amber Cohen said their main goal is to celebrate, educate and empower women.
The annual event includes vendors, speakers and workshops.
Cohen said women are just beginning to make waves in the industry.
In just the last ten years, she said the number of women on motorcycles has grown exponentially.
Cohen said women riders now represent one in every five motorcycles on the road.
"We're trying to get these retailers, motorcycle manufacturers and clothing manufacturers to recognize that women have a lot of purchase power. We're out there shopping and buying our own bikes and gear," said Cohen.
"We are growing in numbers. We're able to ride our bikes across country and this is an event that celebrates us as women," explained Tonya Gonzales, Corpus Christi, Texas.
The whole event is scheduled around the all-female motorcycle parade.
It will start at noon Saturday at the Texarkana Convention Center.