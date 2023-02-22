Legislators discuss Arkansas LEARNS Act

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently introduced a sweeping education bill.
The 114-page legislation called the Learns Act is gaining high praise and criticism from people across the state. The bill was discussed Wednesday in the Senate Education Committee.
The Learns Act includes a ton of initiatives that will impact teachers, students and families. It calls for teacher pay raises, including an increase in their starting salary by $14,000.
If passed, the bill will repeal the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act, which would make it easier for schools to fire teachers.
The legislation also bans the teaching of critical race theory and it prevent teachers from instructing on sex, sexual orientation or gender identity until the sixth grade.
Gennie Diaz, the executive eirector of a non-profit called "For Arkansas People," believes there are great components of the legislation, but not all of the policies should be in just one bill.
Diaz says they're concerned about the vouchers in the legislation that would allow students to go to a private or charter school, using public dollars.
"We think it's a much better use of taxpayer dollars to take $300 million and invest it in the public school system that we already have, and ensure that teachers are equipped and resourced in ways they need to be," said Diaz.
Other goals relating to teachers in the plan include, 12 weeks of paid maternity leave, expanding school safety measures and mental health training.
The bill must pass the full Senate and House, before it goes to the governor's desk.
Sanders has made education her top priority, noting that only about 31% of the state's third graders are reading at or above their grade level.
Arkansas is also below the national average in childhood literacy.