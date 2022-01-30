Liberty Eylau Elementary launches family literacy program

TEXARKANA, Texas - Five non-profits are joining forces to help improve literacy skills for families in the Texarkana area.
The Texarkana Literacy Council and four local Rotary clubs recently partnered to earn a $10,000 family literacy grant from the Save the Children Foundation.
The funds have been awarded to the Liberty Eylau Elementary School.
The family literacy grant will provide free curriculum and reading materials for parents of L-E Elementary students.
Reading to a child not only stimulates their imagination, but studies show it also improves literacy and language skills, which then allows them to become more successful at school and in life.
Liberty Eylau Elementary School Principal Kristy Brown say they're excited and grateful to pilot the free family literacy program for families in their district.
"We get to start this and we want to see the successes of our parents and their children," said Brown.
Literacy Council Executive Director Jenny Walker says the program will help parents improve their own academic skills, while also providing reading strategies they can use to best support their children.
"Our goal is to help parents understand and know how to best support their kids at home with homework, with reading, and make sure they get those fundamental skills they need, so they're successful at school," said Walker.
All of the families who participate in the program will receive a small library of new books to keep in the home for their children, as well as, gently used books for the adults.
The Literacy Council says they're hoping to create a model with the family literacy program at Liberty Eylau ISD, so that it can be replicated on other campuses in the Texarkana area.