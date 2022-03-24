Liberty-Eylau ISD joins Teacher Incentive Allotment program

TEXARKANA, Texas - An east Texas school district spent Thursday morning passing out thousands of dollars in checks to a group of educators.
The Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) was created by the state legislature to help boost teacher pay, as well as, attract and retain teachers. Liberty-Eylau ISD joined the program shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district is the only school in Bowie County that's been fully approved to participate in the state's TIA plan. School administrators passed out the cash incentives to 11 different teachers at the elementary, middle and high school.
Under the program, teachers are designated as recognized, exemplary, or master teachers. Educators can qualify for the allotment by becoming national board certified.
LEISD Superintendent Ronnie Thompson says teachers are also measured based on observation and student growth.
"These teachers performed during a COVID year. It's fantastic, our teachers are great and to grow kids during a COVID year is just awesome," said Thompson.
He says the checks can be life-changing, with teachers earning extra pay each year ranging from $3,000 to $24,000.
"I think this is really awesome. We come up here with the hope of helping the kids," said Courtney Banks, LEISD Middle School teacher.
"This just really blessed my heart. It made it seem like what I do is not in vain," said Connie Green, LEISD Middle School tTeacher
Thompson says the program will not only incentivize their current teachers, but will also be a great recruiting tool.
All of the checks handed out were awarded are based on last year's data.
The Teacher Incentive Allotment program was created in 2019 with the goal of providing top educators in Texas with the opportunity to earn a six-figure salary.