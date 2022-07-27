Liberty Eylau ISD kicks off school year with enhanced school security measures

TEXARKANA, Texas - With a new school year almost underway, Liberty Eylau ISD is working this summer to make sure all staff and students return to safer campuses.
The district is spending about $200,000 on school security enhancements. School administrators say they immediately started working on potential security improvements, after the school shooting in Uvalde.
The board recently approved adding another officer. This means the LEISD police department now has one chief and four officers.
The district will also use funding to better secure all entry points, which includes adding some new electronic access doors. There are more than 350 security cameras in the district, and about 20 more will be added.
LEISD Superintendent Ronnie Thompson says it's critical to be ready for any situation.
"Our primary concern is the safety and security of our staff and students. We want to make sure they're covered. We're going to stay abreast of and on top of anything we can implement that's going to help secure our campuses and make them safe," said Thompson.
Thompson says a metal detector wand will now also be used at all school events that are open to the public, including football games.
All of the improvements will be paid for out of the district's general operating fund.
Before school starts, the district also plans to hold active shooter training for its staff.
Classes will begin on Aug. 10.