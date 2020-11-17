Liberty Eylau ISD teachers and staff receive bonuses

TEXARKANA, Texas - Teachers and staff at Liberty Eylau Independent School District (LEISD) have receive "COVID bonuses" for their work to educate students during the pandemic.
Last month, board members approved the one-time bonuses, which total about $250,000. In addition to a $1,000 bonus for teachers, nurses, counselors, and librarians, the package also includes a $550 bonus for maintenance, custodial and cafeteria employees. Campus level leaders and paraprofessionals who work with students every day will also receive $550.
Administrators and board members personally handed out about 400 checks Tuesday morning to teachers and staff on all four district campuses.
The bonuses are not hazard pay or money to buy supplies. Superintendent Ronnie Thompson said the checks are a way to say thank you for overcoming unprecedented conditions, as he pointed out teachers have been balancing students learning in-person, online and in quarantine.
"I know it wears on them mentally because they want their kids to be successful and flourish, and it's hard," said Thompson.
"My biggest challenge is not being able to hug the kids, and love on them like we normally do, sometimes we're the only hug they get," said teacher Valerie Ray, LEISD Early Childhood Center.
Approximately 75% of students are back on campus.
Thompson said he hopes the bonuses will let staff know how much they're appreciated in the district. The district is paying for the bonuses out of reserve funds.