Liberty Eylau ISD to host job fair this month

TEXARKANA, Texas - The teacher shortage across the country is challenging school districts to try and fill the gaps in public education.
Liberty Eylau ISD is hoping to recruit teachers this month with an in-person job fair.
So far, administrators say they only have a few people registered for the event, but they're hoping to increase the applicant pool by getting the word out.
The starting salary for a first year teacher is $42,500.
The district currently has six openings, but district leaders say that could change by the end of the year.
Liberty Eylau ISD be interviewing at the job fair for all positions.
Some of the district's benefits include a $4,000 stipend for High School Math, Science and Spanish teachers, a district paid life insurance policy, a stipend for teachers in core tested areas, and opportunities to advance.
"It's hard to find teachers. There's a shortage in Texas and across the nation. It's very important to bring people into our district and get them to see what we're about," explained Brandy Burnett, LEISD Dir. of Human Resources.
This is the district's second spring hiring event.
Administrators say they'll have representatives from all campuses on site to conduct interviews.
The job fair is Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. until noon at the (Rader Dome) High School Gym.
If your interested in submitting an online application and pre-registering for the hiring event, go to www.leisd.net/HR.