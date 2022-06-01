Life House Church offers free summer feeding program for kids

TEXARKANA, Ark. - For many kids the end of school is a time to celebrate, but for some it's a reason to wonder where they'll get their next meal.
The Life House Church in Texarkana, Arkansas is offering a free summer feeding program.
The program kicked off this week and will continue until August 8th.
Organizers say their doors will be open for any child who is in need of a hot meal.
The lunches are available for all kids 18 and under.
Last year, they served about 50 to 60 children.
The church partners with Harvest Texarkana to provide the meals.
Volunteer Barry Resecker says many of the kids don't have a place to eat during the summer months while school is out.
He says their goal is to fill in the gap.
"The way prices of groceries are going up, this is a free service. If we can help them out getting a good lunch, or however else we can help, that's what we're here for," said Resecker.
This is the 6th year the church has participated in the summer feeding program.
The last two summers they had to host the program outside due to the pandemic, but this year the dining room has re-opened for inside dining or take out.
The free summer feeding program is Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Life House Church in Texarkana, Arkansas.
For more information about volunteering with the program, stop by the church dining hall at 915 East Street, or call the church office at 870-216-1936.