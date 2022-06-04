Life House Texarkana reopens free clothing store at new location

TEXARKANA, Ark.- A Texarkana non-profit that provides free clothing and other household goods to people in need is moving into a larger location to better serve the community.
God's Closet is a ministry of the Life House Church in Texarkana, Arkansas.
The new store is located at 2402 Division Street.
Volunteers are working to make repairs, set-up displays, and get ready to open their doors to the public.
All of the items in the store come from community donations.
"We like to think that what we're providing gives them two opportunities. Number one influence of God. Number two clothing that they couldn't otherwise get," explained Judy Jones, God's Closet.
God's Closet will be hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
For more information about the new store and how you can donate, go to lifehousetxk.org.