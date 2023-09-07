Lisa Mauldin Memorial Bash raises funds for scholarships

TEXARKANA, Ark. - It's been seven years since Miller County Correctional Officer Lisa Mauldin was killed in the line of duty.
Her family wants to keep her memory alive with a fundraiser for area graduating seniors. Proceeds from this weekend's "Lisa Mauldin Memorial Bash" will go to the child of an area correctional officer for college.
"She was a kind person. She loved everybody. She would do anything for anybody. If you needed help she was there for you," said Jason Guthrie, Lisa Mauldin's brother.
Mauldin was killed in the line of duty in December 2016. The attack happened in the kitchen of the Miller County Detention Center.
Her family say she loved law enforcement and would be proud of any event that gives back to fellow officers.
The fundraiser will be held Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at the Dancing Ranch Farm in Fouke. There will be music, activities for the kids, and global one wrestling starting at 6 p.m.
"I would like to give at least one $1,000 scholarship, but we can definitely do more. Whatever we raise will go towards that," said Guthrie.
Tickets are $15.
For more information on the event, go to the "Lisa Mauldin Memorial Bash" Facebook page.