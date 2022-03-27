TEXARKANA, Texas - The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties has officially moved into their new location.
The non-profit says the new space at Summerhill Square, not only allows them to have more clients and classes, but also expand their programming.
Over the last 35 years, the literacy council has served the community of Texarkana in a variety of locations, but when COVID hit, the organization was forced to down-size to an 800 square foot facility.
The non-profit recently upgraded to an 1,800 square foot space, which allows for more classes, students and volunteers.
Executive Director Jenny Walker says it also allows them to keep growing and helping people to reach their goals.
"We not only work with reading and writing, but anything a person needs to be successful. Computer literacy, financial literacy, health and wellness literacy, we do all kinds of educational opportunities here," said Walker.
The new location includes class and study space, a small library, a computer lab and administrative office.
Some of the programs they'll be adding include more GED classes, learning language and computer literacy programs.
The agency is partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation to start a safe driving workshop for teenagers.
Walker says they're also getting ready to kick off a kid's club.
"That's a place where kids can come for free and do chess or arts and crafts. We're also going to have book clubs and things like that," said Walker.
In addition to tutoring services, one of the agency's newest programs is called The 100 Families Alliance.
The program is already underway in four other Arkansas counties. Miller County is the fifth.
Bowie County will be the first to start the program in Texas.
100 Families Coordinator Kristin Rivas-Jones says it will help provide families a pathway out of poverty.
"It's so important that we collaborate collectively within our organizations and service agencies in the community, so we have a clearer picture and a guided pathway to assist these families in crisis situations," said Rivas-Jones.
The organization will officially launch the 100 Families initiative on Tuesday at 2 p.m. inside the Literacy Council on Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas.