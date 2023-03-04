Little River County opens new jail facility

ASHDOWN, Ark. - It took longer than expected, but Little River County, Arkansas is opening a brand new detention center.
The new jail is located just off U.S. Highway 71, north of Ashdown.
Little River County voters approved a bond in September 2019 to finance building the new detention center, and a sales tax to help pay for it.
Construction recently wrapped up on the project which began in 2020.
The old jail, located downtown, only holds 24 inmates.
The limited space meant housing and transporting inmates to other facilities at a higher cost to the county.
The new jail holds 80 inmates.
County officials say the new facility will not only save money, but serve the county's future needs.
"The county bought 20 acres there. There's room to expand and do other things on location. It can be expanded to about 130 or 140 beds," said Cranford.
The new jail will include a kitchen, laundry facility, medical room and segregation rooms.
None of those things were in the old jail.
The total projected cost of the new detention center is $8.5 million.
The current Little River County Judge Larry Cowling and Sheriff Bobby Walraven hosted a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony on Friday where they thanked the community for their support of the project.