LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lawsuit seeking to extend the deadline to count absentee ballots was denied in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas in Little Rock.
The lawsuit was filed last week against the State Board of Election Commission and the Secretary of State John Thurston. Currently, under Arkansas law absentee ballots must be counted before polling locations close on Election Day at 7:30 p.m.
John Tull is the attorney who filed this lawsuit last week. During the hearing, he asked for that deadline to be extended after 7:30 p.m. Tull said if the court ruled in his favor, election commissioners in the state would have to uphold the court's decision to extend the deadline.
Attorneys from both sides did agree that all valid absentee ballots on election day will be counted, no matter how long it takes.
Most of the hearing was spent going over the statute and asking witnesses their interpretation of the law. Another witness called to the stand was Mary Cantwell. During her testimony, Cantwell shared why she used the absentee ballot voting option and her concerns behind votes possibly not being counted.
Judge Brian Miller denied the preliminary injunction Wednesday, which will allow the counting of absentee ballots to be extended beyond the deadline.