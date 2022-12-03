Live United Bowl game draws a crowd to Razorback Stadium in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Football fans gathered in Texarkana, Arkansas for the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl.
Southeastern Oklahoma State and Emporia State competed at Razorback Stadium.
The Live United Bowl game not only draws thousands of football fans to the area, but it helps to boost the local economy, and gives back to a great cause.
Before the big game, the players spent time visiting some organizations around Texarkana that will benefit from the game through United Way.
Each team brought at least 90 players during their three day visit.
Organizers say the event is not only a great fundraiser, but it also brings in a lot of business for the community.
"There's several hotels that are full. Last night, at the convention center there were probably 600 people in that one room. Each one of them are buying and shopping in this region," explained Mark Bledsoe, United Way of Greater Texarkana.
Over the last nine years, the bowl game has raised thousands of dollars for the non-profit.
This year, the goal was to exceed $100,000.
The funds support about 30 different United Way programs.
The Live United game is one of only three NCAA Division II, sanctioned bowl games.