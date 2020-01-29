Loc Performance expands operations at TexAmericas Center

TEXARKANA, Texas - A government contractor is expanding their operations and bringing more jobs to the Texarkana area.
The company is leasing warehouses in the 500 block of Elm Circle at the TexAmericas Center.
Officials say millions of dollars have been invested in the warehouses to make them move-in ready for future tenants, as well as, tenants needing to expand.
Loc Performance Products, Inc. is expanding due to an additional workload.
The company currently has about 25 employees, and will be hiring an additional 20 with their most recent expansion.
The Michigan-based company teamed up with TexAmericas last year to lease a facility at the former Lone Star Ammunition Plant.
Now they're expanding their operations to include a 22,000 square foot facility next door.
Loc Performance handles supplies for Red River Army Depot.
TexAmericas Center CEO Scott Norton says nearly all of the facilities in the warehouse complex are currently under lease.
"Our goal is to create quality jobs for the footprint and quality jobs for the region. This is right in line with those things. Loc Performance is a quality organization. The jobs they're creating are quality, good paying jobs. They're a great partner to work with," explained Norton.
Loc Performance Products Inc. will move into their new warehouse space on Feb. 1st.
The expansion is expected to cost them about $500,000.
The TexAmericas Center has spent about $3 million making improvements to more than a dozen of the former Lone Star Ammunition Plant buildings.
Some of the improvements include new water lines, sewer, and electricity.