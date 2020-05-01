Local entrepreneur announces redevelopment project in downtown Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Redevelopment plans are underway on one of Texarkana's most iconic and historic downtown buildings.
The Texarkana National Bank was originally built on the corner of State Line Avenue and Broad Street in 1914.
David Peavy, the owner of Texarkana Renewal Properties LLC, is planning to redevelop the building into luxury apartments and condos, overnight and extended stay spaces.
Retail space and offices will also be included in the new project.
Peavy believes there's plenty of potential in the 10-story building.
"This building became Hibernia, and then Capital One Bank, but we're going to pull this back and make it into the historic building it once was," said Peavy.
The company will hold a Reveal Event at 10 a.m. on May 12th.
The metal that has covered much of the building's lower sections for decades will be removed, revealing the original architecture beneath.