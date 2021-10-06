DODDRIDGE, Ark. - A piece of history was lost Tuesday in southwest Arkansas.
The former Doddridge Community Center on Highway 160 was hit Tuesday afternoon by a log truck.
Authorities say the big rig was coming around a sharp curve into town when the crash happened. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
The original structure was built in the early 1900's.
The roof collapsed during the crash, destroying not only the building, but a mural depicting the town back in its glory days.
Museum Curator Patsy Maddox says they had recently moved some artifacts from their current museum across the street into the building in hopes of expanding their local museum.
Some of the most valued items in the structure included pieces of the old Doddridge ferry. Maddox believes all of those relics are now gone.
"There's not much that we can salvage I don't think, some maybe. It's too bad because this is Doddridge about gone now, except for the museum," said Maddox.
Traffic has been a concern, Maddox added. Several years ago, a truck hit the same building, but the damage was not as extensive as Tuesday's crash.
Fortunately, no one was inside the building and driver was not seriously injured.