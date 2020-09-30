TEXARKANA, Ark. - Miller County leaders are fired up about the achievement of their volunteer firefighters.
Two of the county's eight volunteer fire departments have lowered their insurance ratings, which means people can feel safer and enjoy a savings on their insurance.
Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison said she recently learned that the county insurance rating for Mandeville Volunteer Fire Department and Trinity Volunteer Fire Department dropped from a nine to a five. She says that's the lowest rating any volunteer fire department in Miller County has ever gotten.
Harrison believes the lower rating is the result of dedication and team work.
"It takes a lot of hard work, and a lot of training. They spend many hours working and preparing for this. I'm really proud of them," said Harrison.
Miller County Fire Marshal Gary Sumner said the lower the rating, the better equipped the fire department is determined to be, and the more likely they are to save homes from burning. The lower rating also means the less homeowners will pay in insurance.
It's a win-win situation for everyone, he said.
"It's an increase in fire protection. It's based on response time, number of personal responding, and the amount of water that is there. Your ability to bring water where there are no hydrants, that allows us to do this," explained Sumner.
Sumner said homeowners should rest easy knowing these groups of volunteer firefighters are protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.
There are several departments in the county with a rating of 6, and a couple with a rating of 9 or 10, Harrison said.