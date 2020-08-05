Major construction to begin on I-30 in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Construction will soon begin on Interstate 30 through Texarkana.
The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing nearly 6 miles of I-30 and widening it from four to six lanes. Crews began Wednesday setting out road signs and barricades, but the actual construction will begin in about two weeks.
TXDOT officials said all of the construction will happen between State Line Avenue and just west of Kings Highway. Traffic will be moved to one side, while the other side is constructed.
Longview Bridge and Road was awarded the contract for nearly $89 million.
Marea Vega manages the Texas Best Smokehouse, a travel center on Kings Highway just off interstate with four restaurants, and said she believes short-term the construction may have a negative impact on business.
"We have to look further. It will be great for this town in the future," Vega said.
"You're going to live with some inconveniences for a time, but it's going to be well worth it in the end. We'll have a much better interstate system coming through and it will be much safer," said Marcus Sandifer, TXDOT spokesperson.
Sandifer said they're not only trying to meet future traffic demands, but improve conditions to the nearly 60-year-old interstate.
Studies show that the traffic count on I-30 will double in the next 20 years.
Once construction begins, motorists will need to watch out for other vehicles, work crews and equipment.
The project is expected to be completed in four years.