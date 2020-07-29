TEXARKANA, Texas - One of the world's largest defense contractors is expanding operations in the Texarkana region.
Lockheed Martin is partnering with Red River Army Depot and the TexAmericas Center.
A spokesperson with Lockheed Martin has confirmed the company will create new full time positions with the expansion, but just how many has not been finalized. The construction phase is about 95% complete.
For the last year-and-a-half, Lockheed Martin has been working with the TexAmericas Center and Red River Army Depot to make improvements to this building in Hooks, Texas. The depot is currently leasing the nearly 219,000 square foot facility from TexAmericas.
Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company. It will utilize a portion of the floor space to support the Army's Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Fleet Expansion Program. The contract is valued at $77 million and runs from 2020 - 2024.
"These will be quality jobs, good paying jobs for people in this community and we're hoping this is just a start of where we go with Lockheed Martin. We hope to do many things with Lockheed Martin in the future," explained Scott Norton, TexAmericas Center CEO
Norton said the new positions with Lockheed Martin will be high tech jobs.
While the depot has partnered with Lockheed Martin in the past, this is its first partnership with TexAmericas.
"It's just another opportunity for TexAmericas Center to create jobs, create tax base and create opportunity for people not just in Texarkana, but throughout this entire region," said Norton.
TexAmericas Center owns and operates one of the largest industrial parks in the United States.