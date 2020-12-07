TEXARKANA, Texas - Wide-spread IT issues are disrupting services for city and county government on both sides of Texarkana.
Some city leaders believe the major outage is the result of a ransomware cyber attack.
Both cities were informed about the computer service outages Sunday morning.
Texarkana Water Utilities provides computer services for city and county departments on both sides of Texarkana.
The computer outages are impacting all departments including water, courts, police and fire.
Texarkana, Texas City spokesperson Lisa Thompson says one of their biggest challenges is making payroll, but she says everyone will get paid on Friday.
She says the outage was a significant blow to the city.
"They reverted back to paper and pen and are able to offer most city services right now. We ask that everyone would call ahead to give us a heads up to make sure the service you're needing from the city is available," Thompson said.
Texarkana, Arkansas city services have also moved to manual operations.
City Manager Kenny Haskins says their biggest concern with the virus was maintaining security of the city's financial assets.
"There's some information in there that could potentially be compromised, but we feel really good about where we are right now. All of our systems are backed up," Haskins said.
Fortunately, 911 emergency services have not experienced any trouble yet.
There is no timeframe for when the issues will be resolved.