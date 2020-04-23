TEXARKANA, TEXAS – The Texarkana Texas Police Department arrested Kelli Jack, 20, of Texarkana, Arkansas, for aggravated assault and possession of marijuana after he pursued and struck another man with his car. Police say it happened near the intersection of Texas Boulevard and W. 40th Street Wednesday evening.
Shortly after 8:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery. They found the 32 year old victim lying injured in the roadway on Texas Boulevard. He had been struck and run over by a vehicle. Police say the victim told them that Jack robbed him minutes before he was struck.
Jack said that he was giving the victim a ride from a nearby convenience store when the man produced a firearm and stole his wallet. The victim then fled on foot with Jack chasing him in his car for several blocks. Jack said that when he caught up with the victim, he struck him with his vehicle to recover his property.
However, evidence found at the scene led officers to question Jack’s account of the incident. After being interviewed by detectives, Jack was arrested for aggravated assault and possession of marijuana.
The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center suffering from serious injuries and is currently listed in critical situation.
Jack was booked into the Bi-State Jail. Bond on both charges is pending. The incident remains under investigation.