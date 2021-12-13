SIMMS, Texas - A Bowie County man shot during a confrontation with sheriff's deputies has died.
Deputies say Mark Robert Peters of Simms was shot Friday morning at a home on FM 44e. Officers were responding to a call regarding a suicidal person.
A press release from the department stated Peters fired one shot from inside of the home and then refused to come outside, threatening deputies in the process.
Authorities retreated to a safer distance and negotiated with Peters in efforts of finding a peaceful resolution. On one occasion, officials say Peters exited the home and fired the weapon, before returning to the home.
Negotiations continued for several hours but Peters eventually exited the home again, still carrying the weapons. Peters walked through the front yard and turned towards deputies that were on scene, placing them in imminent danger. A single shot was fired by a Bowie County sheriff’s deputy that struck Peters.
He was air-lifted to UT Tyler Hospital where he died over the weekend.
The Texas Ranger are investigated shooting.