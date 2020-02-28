TEXARKANA, Texas - A business dispute may have led to a shooting in Bowie County, Texas. According to the sheriff's department there, a man was shot Thursday night. He says it happened while he was driving in Nash, Texas.
The victim says while he was being followed, he pulled over in the 9100 block of West New Boston Road. That's when, he says he was shot in the arm.
He told authorities that he drove himself to Wadley Regional Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim identified the shooter to law enforcement and says that he and the suspect were involved in a business dispute.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.