Mandeville Fire Rescue honors fallen volunteer firefighter

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A southwest Arkansas volunteer fire department is grieving the loss of a 25-year-old firefighter who died in the line of duty.
Authorities say Lucas Stephenson was responding to a 911 call Tuesday night, when he lost control of his vehicle on State Highway 296 and rolled over several times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stephenson had been serving the residents of Mandeville and all of Miller County as certified firefighter since 2013.
Two years ago, Stephenson was promoted to assistant fire chief.
He was also a member of the Miller County Dive Team, serving as a master diver.
Miller County Fire Service Coordinator Travis Loehr says Stephenson loved serving others and will be deeply missed.
"He was my right hand man when I need something done. Lucas was the kind of person you could call up to do anything for you," said Loehr.
Stephenson was also employed at Cooper Tire and a graduate of Arkansas High School.
A candlelight vigil was planned for Wednesday night at the Mandeville Volunteer Fire Department.
Funeral services for Stephenson will be held Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church.