Manhunt ends with suspect killed in Cass County, Texas

LINDEN, Texas - A suspect wanted for questioning in connection to several burglaries in the Huffines-Bivins area was shot and killed by law enforcement Thursday during a standoff.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office began searching Wednesday for the suspect. Investigators have not released his name.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety – Highway Patrol, Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety Aircraft, Queen City Police Department, Atlanta Police Department, and the Telford Unit Canine Department, began searching for the suspect in a wooded area in the Huffines Community around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.
"During the night and early morning hours, multiple shots were fired at law enforcement officers," explained Cass County DA Courtney Shelton.
Two additional warrants were issued for the suspect for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant and a first degree felony.
On Thursday around 1 p.m., the suspect was found in a small home maintenance shop and refused to surrender.
During negotiations, authorities say the suspect showed his weapon and was shot by law enforcement.
The suspect died at the scene.
No officers or civilians were injured.
A formal investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers.