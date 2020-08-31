Manhunt underway in Ogden, Arkansas

OGDEN, Ark. - The search continues in southwest Arkansas for a man accused of stealing an SUV and ramming into a sheriff's vehicle.
Little River County sheriff officials said most of the officers have been pulled off the search, but there are still some officers patrolling the area.
Sheriff Bobby Walraven said the department received a report Monday morning of a stolen vehicle in the Ashdown area. He said the caller stated the vehicle had been located with a GPS tracking device in the parking lot of the Walmart, but when police arrived the vehicle was gone.
A few moments later, officers received another report of the stolen vehicle on County Road 39. Walraven says the suspect rammed into his vehicle, fled across the highway into west Ogden, and then baled out of the stolen vehicle.
Texarkana, Ark., K-9 officers assisted in the search, but the heat and humidity was too much for them.
"The landscape, the grass is waist to chest high. The dogs had a hard time getting through that and they tired out pretty quick," explained Walraven.
Walraven said his officers then used ATV's to search the wooded area.
The man was still at large late Monday afternoon. Sheriff officials have not identified him, but said he was not wearing much clothing. He faces charges of felony fleeing.
Anyone with information, should contact the Little River County Sheriff's Office.