McCurtain County unity march brings community together

IDABEL, Okla. - Demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Idabel on Sunday to peacefully protest the recent controversy surround a group of county leaders.
Organizers planned the march in response to audio recordings that captures local officials discussing lynchings, the hiring of hitmen to kill two local reporters,
and joking about the victim of a house fire.
The goal of the march is to stop hate in McCurtain County and create change in local government.
A group of residents walked down Main Street and pass the courthouse with a message of hope and unity for the entire county.
Some carried signs with messages of love and community.
The peaceful protest is stemming from audio recordings captured by a Gazette reporter who left his recorder on and in the room after a meeting concluded last month.
Remarks on the recording details the lynching of black people and killing journalists.
The march also include a community cookout at one of the local parks.
Organizers say they not only want to see more unity, but they want to see more people exercising their right to vote.
"For a lack of a better term here, the good ole boy system, that has been quoted by many needs to change. That starts with elections. It starts with voter turnout, which is also a huge issue here. We're all pushing towards that. Telling people we do have a voice," said Jamie Harrell, Protest Organizer.
A recent Facebook post from the sheriff's office said the department believes the audio recordings were altered and illegally recorded.
Governor Kevin Stitt has said his office is looking into whether the sheriff can be removed from office.
County Commissioner Mark Jennings resigned last week.
The next community protest is planned for May 1 in front of the commissioner's meeting.