LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers considered a variety of bills on Wednesday, but the main drama centered on the state’s Medicaid program. For the second day in a row, House members could not muster enough votes to approve a Department of Human Services budget that includes funding for a revamped Medicaid expansion program.
Senate Bill 55 outlines the spending for the state’s DHS Division of Medical Services budget, which includes Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. In 2013, Arkansas first adopted a Medicaid expansion program through the ACA, known as the private option. It struggled nearly every session to reach the three-fourths vote needed for passage as Republican opposition to the ACA hardened.
Under Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s oversight, the expansion program was reworked to include a work requirement and the program was renamed Arkansas Works. A lawsuit struck down the work requirement, but it has often barely cleared the 75% threshold needed for budget bills.
The latest version of Medicaid expansion is called ARHOME, which stands for Arkansas Health & Opportunity for Me.
ARHOME retains the private insurance model for purchasing health plans for participants like the private option and Arkansas Works did. The federal government will cover about 90% of the funding, while the state pays for the remaining 10%. Under current scenarios, on average, the state is responsible for about $200 million per year – $1.032 billion over five-years – for Arkansas Works premium supplements. Unlike Arkansas Works, there is no work requirement, but there are incentives to work.
In Wednesday’s House session, an effort to extract the expansion funding out of the larger DHS budget failed on a voice vote. When the budget measure was presented for a full vote, it received 66 votes, nine short of passage.