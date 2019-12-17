Medical marijuana dispensary set to open soon in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - More than three years after Arkansas voters legalized medical marijuana, qualifying patients could soon be buying the product from a dispensary in Texarkana.
There are four medical marijuana dispensaries set to open in Southwest Arkansas, two in Texarkana, a third one in El Dorado, and a fourth in Arkadelphia.
Red River Remedies is locating in the former Electric Cowboy building on Broad Street.
"All of the city officials, and local people have been extremely welcoming to us. We're happy to be here," said Anders Peterson, Red River Remedies Co-Owner/Manager.
They've just completed their second state inspection, and are now just waiting for final approval to open.
Red River Remedies is one of four dispensaries to be licensed in Zone 8, which includes 14 counties.
Peterson says their main goal is compliance, following rules and regulations, and distributing medicines to qualified patients in Arkansas.
"We get calls from patients all over the state asking for access to medical marijuana. I think it's a service that patients need. It's a service I feel good about providing," explained Peterson.
The other Texarkana dispensary, Bloom Medicinals, is located near I-30.
The state has given them the green light to operate, but the owners have not yet announced at opening date.
In 2017, state regulators approved licenses for 32 retail dispensaries and five cultivation sites.
So far, state health officials have issued about 31,000 medical marijuana ID cards.
You must have one of those cards to purchase product from the dispensaries.