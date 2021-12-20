LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas medical marijuana sales totaled $2.56 million in November, down from $2.75 million in November and well below the record of $3.28 million in May 2021, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the parent agency of the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission.
The agency reported that $254 million has been spent by year-to-date by patients at the state’s 37 dispensaries. Since the first dispensary opened in mid-2019, patients have spent $486 million to obtain 71,829 pounds of medical marijuana.
More than $54 million in state tax revenue has been collected since the industry launched in mid-2019. Most of the tax revenue is placed in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences National Cancer Designation Trust Fund.
Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood had the most sales in November with 373.91 pounds sold. The Arkansas Department of Health reports 79,167 active patient cards.