Since the first dispensary opened in mid-2019, Arkansans have spent $258 million to obtain 39,039 pounds of medical marijuana.
There are currently 32 dispensaries in operation throughout Arkansas with six that are working toward opening for business (38 dispensaries have been licensed). There are now 10 dispensaries that have reached at least 2,000 pounds in sales.
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 69,287 active patient cards. These patients are spending an average of $716,900 daily on medical marijuana purchases in Arkansas.