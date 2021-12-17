Memorial for fallen correctional officer held in Miller County

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Miller County Detention Center held a memorial Friday morning on the anniversary of a correctional officer's death.
Lisa Mauldin was killed in the line of duty in December 2016.
The attack happened in the correctional facility's kitchen. Another officer was injured and still works in the detention center.
The memorial event was held around the flag pole in front of the Miller County Sheriff's Office. It included prayers and a balloon release.
Family members say they appreciate the support of the community, but are still disappointed in the legal system.
"We're still waiting. Maybe God will take it in his hands one day and give us some justice. We'd like to have some closure on it," said Bill Guthrie, Lisa Mauldin's father.
"That's all I want is for something to happen, for her death to actually mean something because as of now she came here and she never left and that's it," said Nikki Heath, Lisa Mauldin's daughter.
Tramell Hunter is charged in Lisa Mauldin's death. He was set for a jury trial last month, but the date was changed after the issue of his mental competency was raised again by his defense team.