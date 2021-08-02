Memorial service held for Texarkana officer who died of COVID

TEXARKANA, Texas - Friends, family and co-workers honor the life of a veteran Texarkana, Texas police officer with a memorial service Monday.
Lt. Clay McClure, 57, died last Wednesday night after a lengthy battle with COVID-19. Funeral services were held this afternoon at the Chapelwood Funeral home in Nash, Texas.
As a COVID precaution, the memorial service was limited to his family, officers assigned to his shift and honorary pallbearers.
Sgt. Jeremy Sutton officiated the funeral service.
"Clay loved to get together with friends and family. He loved having the people he loved around him and I think it would touch his heart to see so many he loved gathered here," said Sutton.
As the funeral was going on inside, a large gathering of officers watched the livestream of the service from their phones outside. After the service, officers escorted McClure's remains to the cemetery's outdoor pavilion.
Dozens of law enforcement officers formed an honor guard outside the funeral home.
The ceremony included a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps, officer's last call on the radio, and the presentation of the flag to his family.
McClure worked as a police officer for 22 years.
He was a patrol officer, supervisor and narcotics investigator during his career.
Police Chief Kevin Schutte says McClure was a mentor, a brother, and a lifelong friend whose legacy will live on in the organization.
"You can't think of Lt. Clay McClure without putting a smile on your face. He was an excellent cop. He was an officer that every police chief would love to have on his department. Clay had a wisdom of how to work the street better than anyone I've ever seen," said Schutte.
Schutte said McClure died in the line of duty, as he contracted COVID while working in the field.
He was the first police officer who has died from complications of the coronavirus in Texarkana.
Arkansas-side officers handled calls for service in Texarkana, Texas, during the funeral to allow for Texas-side officers to attend the service and pay their final respects.
McClure leaves behind a wife and two children.