Miller-Bowie Health Coalition collects winter supplies for the homeless

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Winter weather can bring hardships to the homeless.
A Texarkana non-profit is stepping in to bring warmth and relief from the cold to those who need it most.
The mission of the Miller-Bowie Health Coalition is to provide health resources to those in the Texarkana area who are in need.
One of the ways the non-profit has been able to do that is through their annual flu clinic for the homeless.
Organizer Ashley Lockett says they'll also be accepting new or gently used winter supplies from the community for the next couple of weeks.
The items will be distributed at the flu clinic.
"It's really important for us to do this because we noticed a need several years ago. The Randy Sams' shelter had a problem with the flu, everyone was getting and they had to shut down. We wanted to help out. So, we started with the flu vaccine and now we've incorporated the coat drive," explained Lockett.
Lockett is expecting to serve about 70 people, and distribute about 40 flu vaccinations.
The organization is partnering with CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System and Mission Texarkana.
The main drop off locations for the winter supplies is the Miller County Health Unit at 503 Walnut on the Arkansas-side.
The last day to donate is October 17.
The supplies will be distributed at a flu clinic on October 20 at Mission Texarkana.